GuySuCo serves up another dismal performance in first crop

The Guyana Sugar Corporation’s (GuySuCo) 2025 production to date shows total output of less than 15,000 tonnes sources say, less than half of its projection with no clear plans on how the dismal first crop projections and situation will be remedied.

“We are in May and the crop closure should have ended at April 30th but the rains disrupted that and we are nowhere near the target. To date all the estates have figures of less than 15,000 tonnes,” an industry insider told Stabroek News.

The figures will pile pressure on the government defend huge subventions to the industry which are not translating into higher and more efficient production.