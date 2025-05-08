Mae’s Schools refutes cleaner’s dismissal claims

….cites repeated misconduct

Mae’s Schools has refuted claims made by a former employee, Renetta Somersett—who was publicly referred to as Alana Adams—regarding the circumstances of her recent dismissal, describing the termination as a consequence of repeated violations rather than a sudden or unfair decision.

Somersett, a cleaner at the private institution, went public with her dismissal on Tuesday via a Facebook Live broadcast, stating that she was unexpectedly let go just hours into her regular morning shift. Her emotional video attracted widespread support online, especially as she had previously been hailed for her role in helping students evacuate during a fire at the school on March 5.

“I go to work this morning, do my job, and then at 10 o’clock I was told I no longer have a job. No notice, no letter… nothing,” she said in the video. “After all I did—even staying with the school after the fire to help out while others offered me jobs, I get this?”

However, in a statement issued on Wednesday, Mae’s Schools clarified that the former employee’s actual name is Renetta Somersett and that her dismissal stemmed from “repeated violations of conduct and performance standards.”

The school outlined several reasons for her termination, including consistent lateness, extended absences during work hours, confrontational behaviour toward colleagues and supervisors, and unprofessional conduct—such as the use of inappropriate language toward students and reportedly being found sleeping on the job on multiple occasions.

Mae’s also strongly rejected Somersett’s claims that she played a vital role during the fire evacuation. According to the school, by the time she arrived that morning, the evacuation had already been completed by a student and three parents. “Her claims are false,” the administration stated, adding that her allegations were not initially addressed publicly out of respect for her personal situation and the timing, which coincided with International Women’s Day.

In her video, Somersett also recounted alleged poor working conditions following the fire and expressed frustration over conflicts with a supervisor. She questioned whether internal issues contributed to her dismissal, especially after choosing to stay at the school during difficult times despite receiving offers from other businesses.

The school, which is currently operating from a temporary tent on a lot across from its original location, acknowledged the online discourse surrounding Somersett’s departure. It urged the public to critically assess her statements and maintained that its actions were taken in the interest of ensuring a safe and professional environment for students.

“The administration remains committed to ensuring a positive and safe learning environment for all students,” the statement said. “We wish Ms. Somersett all the best in her future endeavors.”