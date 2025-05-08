Man gets 16 years for killing of aunt

Keith Harris, who was initially charged with the murder of his aunt, Audrey Haynes, has been sentenced to 16 years and 3 months after pleading guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter. The sentence was handed down yesterday by Justice Nareshwar Harnanan at the High Court in Demerara.

Harris had been scheduled to go on trial for murder but opted for an early guilty plea on April 7. Justice Harnanan explained that the sentencing would typically start at 25 years. However, he noted that Harris had participated in family reconciliation and other rehabilitative programmes offered by the prison service, and as a result, the starting point was adjusted to 23 years.