Online accounts now available at Scotiabank

Exhorting its potential customers to “Save time. Open your first Scotia account online!” Scotiabank announced in a release yesterday that it has introduced a digital onboarding process, enabling persons interested in opening accounts, to do so online via the Scotia Caribbean App and Scotia OnLine Banking.

Scotiabank explained that opening an online account promotes an improved signup experience that provides a simple, fast and secure way for clients to bank with Scotiabank, without the need to visit the branch.

And according to Scotiabank Guyana Country Manager, Nafeeza Gaffoor, “Streamlining and simplifying the digital onboarding processes is also crucial to ensuring smooth digital transitions. At Scotiabank, we are consistently focused on delivering new innovations that make life easier for our clients and this starts from the moment they join the bank. That is why it became very important for us to introduce a convenient onboarding experience as a key factor in our digital transformation thrust.”

Step by step guides have been included on the Bank’s website https://gy.scotiabank.com/ so that clients have a clear understanding of the process, which takes an average of 15 minutes to complete. To apply for an account, clients new to the bank are asked to first agree to the Bank’s Digital Access and Privacy Agreements. Following this, they input the required personal information to create their profile, validate their information and submit the application. Once the account is set up, clients can take advantage of Scotiabank’s anytime, anywhere banking services, the release added.