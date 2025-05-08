Police force releases some findings of preliminary forensic report on Adriana to counter ‘mischief’

The Guyana Police Force this morning release aspects of the preliminary forensic examination report on the death of Adriana Younge to counter what it said was public mischief and it also slammed the new lawyer for the family of the girl.

A statement from the police for follows:

The Guyana Police Force (GPF) wishes to set the record straight by reiterating the factual account of the events and procedures surrounding the autopsy of the body of 11-year-old Adrianna Younge, discovered in the swimming pool of the Double Day Hotel in Tuschen on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

Unfortunately, this has become necessary as a result of a relentless campaign by certain persons to distort the truth in the public domain, in particular social media.

As a result of public concerns generated from the circumstances in which the death of Adrianna Younge occurred, the Government of Guyana intervened and an extraordinary and unprecedented process was embarked upon to facilitate an independent forensic post mortem examination to be conducted by

respected and highly qualified foreign pathologists.

Aiming ultimately to maintain transparency and independence, Dr Gary Collins, who was specifically chosen by the family of the deceased, Dr. Rudner from Mount Sinai and Dr. Paul from the Government of Barbados conducted a comprehensive forensic examination on the body of the deceased.

This examination was done in the presence of Darren Wade, the legal representative of the family and Dr. Caleb Mc Cloggan, a medical doctor chosen by the family.

The Guyana Police Force wishes to make it abundantly clear that it was the relatives of the deceased, their lawyer and the doctor representing the family who divulged to the Press and published on the social media the preliminary finding of the cause of death, drowning, of the forensic examination.

Thus, the Guyana Police Force, therefore, categorically rejects the contention of Dexter Todd that the Police, prematurely or at all, released the preliminary finding of the cause of death to the public.

Moreover, it was never disputed that the report prepared by the pathologists was preliminary in nature.

This was made clear from the inception. It was also made pellucid that a toxicology analysis will be conducted overseas and only when this process is concluded, a final report will be issued.

It is rather unfortunate that Mr. Todd would attempt to blatantly mislead the public by his erroneous utterances and uninitiated opinions in a highly technical scientific field. Professional comity and common courtesy demand that he defers to the opinion of three renowned international experts in the field.

Unfortunately, as a result of a barrage of misinformation being peddled in the social media intending to confuse and cause public mischief, the Guyana Police Force feels compelled to share with the public some of the findings of the preliminary forensic examination report.

1. There was no evidence of sexual assault (her external genitalia were examined and found unremarkable with her hymen intact)

2. Her soft tissues as well as skeletal structure were free of traumatic injury;

3. There was a residual cone of foam identified within her nostrils and oral cavity, which is often observed in cases of drowning (this finding dispels any contention that there was cotton wool in her nose)

4. The skin changes observed were from prolonged immersion with ‘washerwoman’ changes noted on bilateral hands and soles (washerwoman changes are also consistent in cases of drowning)

5. The skin was found to be intact and free from antemortem injuries; (Meaning that she did not receive any injuries to her body prior to her death)

6. The sphenoid sinus was found to have approximately 1ml of liquid (this is the air space located in the brain consistent with drowning)

7. Liquid also found in the lungs of the deceased, which is consistent with drowning.

Additionally, as stated above, a comprehensive toxicological study of the blood and gastric contents is being conducted by the National Medical Services (NMS) Laboratories in the United States. Also, tissue specimens are undergoing histological analysis by Mount Sinai’s board-certified forensic and diagnostic

pathologists in the United States.

The purpose of the post-mortem toxicology analysis is to detect, identify, and quantify drugs, alcohol, poisons, or other toxic substances present in the deceased’s body. This analysis helps determine whether any of these substances were present and, if so, whether they contributed to the death of the deceased.

It is hoped that this statement brings clarity to the matter. The Guyana Police Force hereby advises against the dissemination of malicious and unfounded rumors, fanciful and uneducated opinions and reckless speculations on this very grave and important matter.