Police say `comprehensive’ probe under way in Adriana case

-lawyers for family say very little info provided at meeting

The police force yesterday assured that a comprehensive investigation of the death of Adriana Younge is under way but that some information has to be withheld to protect the integrity of probe however lawyers looking after the interests of the girl’s family were not impressed.

Speaking after a meeting at Eve Leary, lawyers Dexter Todd and Eusi Anderson said that the Guyana Police Force failed to provide any concrete updates on the investigation surrounding the death of 11-year-old Adriana which has gripped the country. The police said in a release that Top Cop Clifton Hicken and Deputy Commissioners Budhram and McBean and Head of the Office of Professional Responsibility, Superintendent Baird were present at the meeting with the family and the lawyers.

Todd, speaking in front of the Police Commissioner’s office, said that the Top Cop was “not briefed enough” to answer questions regarding the status and direction of the investigation. The legal team was advised to submit their questions in writing.