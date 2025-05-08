Retired RCMP investigator to assist in probe of Adriana’s death

A retired RCMP investigator has been hired to assist in the probe of the death of Adriana Younge, the Ministry of Home Affairs announced this morning.

A statement from the ministry follows:

In keeping with a promise of His Excellency, the President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, the Government of Guyana has secured the services of a distinguished retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), Mr. Leonard Mc Coshen, a trained and qualified homicide and suspicious death investigator to assist in the probe to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of Adrianna Younge.

Mr. Mc Coshen has over 30 years of experience as an investigator of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. He had spent 20 of those years attached to the Serious Crimes Branch (SCB) in the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), with the mandate to investigate serious, complex and sensitive matters, mainly homicides and deaths where foul play was suspected.

He has successfully supervised and coordinated over 200 homicides, kidnappings, and other serious and complex investigations.

In this regard, Mr. Mc Coshen brings a wealth of training, qualifications, and experience to the ongoing investigation into the death of Adrianna Younge.