Chandradai Sukhram, one of the teachers injured in the acid attack on April 28 says that she is still experiencing pains.

In an interview with Stabroek News, Sukhram said that she is still experiencing pain in the right eye, neck and hand. The six-year-old female pupil who was also injured in the attack is the daughter of Sukhram. They were expected to revisit the doctor on Tuesday.

Doctors meanwhile, have prescribed medication for the pain and itching that they are experiencing.