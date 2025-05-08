Trinidad PM prioritises housing

(Trinidad Express) Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the demand for housing is high, and her Government will work towards creating more homes and drive down market prices.

The Express contacted the Prime Minister yesterday and questioned her rationale for appointing three ministers to the Ministry of Housing.

On May 3, Caroni Central MP David Lee was sworn in by President Christine Kangaloo as the Minister of Housing, and Senator Anil Roberts was appointed Minister in the Ministry of Housing.

At President’s House yesterday, Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) leader Phillip Edward Alexander was sworn in as a third Minister in the Ministry of Housing.

The PEP is part of the Persad-Bissessar-led United National Congress (UNC) coalition of interests, together with the Congress of the People (COP), Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), and the Laventille Outreach for Vertical Enrichment Movement, which contested the April 28 general election.

The Prime Minister noted she had emphasised that her Government is people-centred and will work towards addressing the major needs of the people—housing being one of them.

“Housing ranks as one of the biggest challenges. Housing should not be misconstrued as only HDC (Housing Development Corporation). It also covers working with private developers, squatters, lands, reorganisation of approvals, certain environmental issues, etc,” said Persad-Bissessar.

“We need people to drive housing projects and deregulate the approval system to bring down prices,” she added.

Persad-Bissessar did not attend the swearing-in ceremony yesterday for Alexander and newly minted Minister of Trade, Investment and Tourism businessman Kama Maharaj of Sacha Cosmetics fame.

Instead, Attorney General John Jeremie was present for the short ceremony.

Asked if she was okay health-wise and why she did not attend, the Prime Minister said she is very well in health and has been “busy sorting out ministries”—working tirelessly to ensure there is a smooth transition of government.

“There is a lot of reorganisation happening in the transition. We are still trying to find space for the Cabinet Secretariat and other staff,” she said.

“We will be able to find an appropriate space that is safe and suitable for the Office of the Prime Minister and Cabinet staff by weekend,” she added.

Persad-Bissessar has been working from home since Monday, as the Prime Minister’s Office at Whitehall, Port of Spain, was deemed “unfit” for use by Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Barry Padarath, who said the facility is a health hazard, with mould and flooding issues.

The Cabinet Secretariat has been temporarily relocated from Whitehall to an office in St Clair, and UDeCOTT is expected to undertake remedial works at Whitehall, projected to take three months to complete.

In response to questions from the Express, Persad-Bissessar confirmed she will be chairing the first Cabinet meeting of her Government today.

She said there will be a post-Cabinet news conference thereafter, where policy positions agreed to by the Cabinet will be announced.

Lee: 150,000 waiting for houses

Housing Minister David Lee, also speaking to the Express by phone, said the demand for housing is significant, with over 150,000 people waiting to purchase a HDC unit. He welcomed Alexander to the ministry.

The minister said he met with the HDC yesterday and was advised that they were only able to deliver 4,000 houses.

“The demand outstrips the supply and this demand keeps growing, so it is a huge ministry. I am happy for more hands on deck to assist. We are still trying to come to terms with what the HDC has done in the last ten years under the PNM, and we will be in a much better position come next week to give a more comprehensive update,” he said.

Asked if this Government will explore public-private partnerships to build housing stock, Lee said this was tried and failed by the PNM government.

He said he does not know if the conditions were not right for the private sector to take up the mantle, so this will have to be revisited to see if it needs to be made more attractive for investors.

Lee said there is land in Trinidad and Tobago, but another big issue to tackle is squatting.

“Some legislation needs to come to Parliament, especially in the containment aspect of squatting—particularly in the hillside above 300 feet. That is another area of concern for me, but the immediate step is to bring immediate relief for the people, not only with homes but in the development of lands,” he said.

Noting that the former PNM government had a ceremonial opening for housing towers in Edinburgh 500 before the general election, Lee said: “The information I got today—it’s nine floors, but it is not habitable to date. Yet 70 individuals were allocated apartments in that tower, but there is no elevator; only four floors were completed, so it’s not liveable. It was another election gimmick to fool the people.”

The minister said another area of concern is the Land Settlement Agency (LSA), which has been doing a lot of things outside its mandate.