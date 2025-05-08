Tariff strategy or paralysis

The ripples of disruption through the global economy as a result of the imposition of tariffs by the United States, under the directive of President Donald Trump, have been ongoing with fears of economic contraction and whispers of a coming recession that do not bode well for America, nor the rest of the world.

Though President Trump has sought at various times to justify the tariffs as a measure to bolster American manufacturing, protect jobs, and address concerns over illegal immigra-tion and drug trafficking, they have been met with swift and often vocal opposition from numerous trading partners. Many nations, ours excepted, have already formulated retaliatory measures to counter the potential economic damage.

Guyana was initially identified as one of the “worst offenders” and faced significantly high tariffs, 38%, before the current temporary reprieve. However, the government’s response has been muted, limited to statements that really say nothing and hints that discussions are taking place with Washington without any updates to a validly anxious public as to how these are proceeding. To Guyanese who have been struggling with the rising cost of living for over a year, this is tantamount to inaction. The question is why is this the case?

One answer is the fact that there is significant asymmetry in economic power between Guyana and the US. At present, the United States is a crucial trading partner for Guyana. In 2024, Guyana’s exports to the US totalled US$3.37 billion. However, a significant portion of this, US$3.13 billion, is attributed to crude oil, which, along with bauxite and gold, is currently exempt from tariffs. Other goods, like sugar, seafood, wood, alcohol and various manufactured goods now face a 10% levy, with the potential for this to increase. Conversely, Guyana’s imports from the US, amounting to US$2.57 billion in 2024, encompass a wide range of essential goods, including machinery, vehicles, and food pro-ducts. One could imagine that imposing retalia-tory tariffs on US imports could inflict consider-able hardship on Guyanese consumers and businesses, potentially outweighing any benefits derived from challenging President Trump’s measures. More likely than not, Guyana’s smaller economy, though bolstered by oil, is far too vulnerable to trade disruptions.

This, along with political and other consi-derations might be the reason why the govern-ment is keen to appear to be prioritising diplo-matic engagement with the US. Perhaps the hope is that this sort of nuanced approach, emphasising friendliness, might lead to a reconsideration of the tariffs on other sectors. This could stem from a realistic assessment of Guyana’s utter lack of advantage in a trade war with the US. Or, maybe there has been a practical appraisal of the man behind the tariffs with concerns being that any open challenge might escalate the situation, potentially leading to even more punitive actions. But since there is no guarantee that this wouldn’t happen in any case, is walking the line what a sovereign nation ought to be doing?

In the event that things do not go the way the government hopes they will, does Guyana really have any leverage, economically, or politically that might be employed? The short answer is no. There-fore, the lack of a cohesive strategy and the seeming underestimation of the long-term consequences of the tariffs truly raise questions with regard to governance.

Right after the tariffs were announced, Euro-pean Union Ambassador to Guyana René van Nes urged manufacturers to explore opportunities in EU markets. He reminded that the EU offers duty-free and tariff-free access under the Economic Partnership Agreement with Caricom. The fact that there has been no word from the government or any of the local business-support bodies as to whether they are in fact exploring those oppor-tunities is perplexing. Clearly there are too many eggs in the US basket so why this inertia in widen-ing the trade landscape? The very real possibility of further impetuous actions by President Trump also ought to be taken into consideration.

Given the significant power imbalance between the two countries, quiet diplomacy without a Plan B is not a responsible approach. In mid-April a meeting was held at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, involving the heads of the business bodies but there has been prolonged silence since then and a lack of publicly articulated alternative strategies, which raise questions about the current response. Is this stance hopeful optimism or paralysis? The clock is ticking away on the 90-day pause and small businesses, which are going to feel the squeeze the most along with the rest of the economically burdened public deserve some answers.