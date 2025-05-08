Failure to explain how does not answer the question of cause

Dear Editor,

Mr. Selwyn Pieters, in three videos on the autopsy of Adriana Younge posted on YouTube, described himself as “one of the most experienced person of Guyanese descent” in the field of forensic science. He further claimed, “I know what I am talking about”. Mr. Pieters, after a friendly admonition of his colleague Mr. Darren Wade, noted that the toxicology report was an important part of the investigation in determining the manner of death, stating “that toxicology report has lots of stuff”.

He stated that the autopsy confirmed how the deceased died – by drowning. He further stated the cause of death was a different question, whether it was caused by means that were natural, accidental, undetermined, homicide, or suicide. He stated quite bluntly; “that determination has not been made as yet”. Mr. Pieters suggested that a coroner’s investigation would be able to piece together the various strands of the evidence, both direct and circumstantial, and arrive at a reasonable conclusion as to what happened.

President Irfaan Ali, VP Bharrat Jagdeo, AG Anil Nandlall, and Minister Frank Anthony had the exact information that Mr. Pieters commented on, as stated above. Somehow they were able to come to a very different conclusion: that the child died from accidental drowning. They touted the impeccable credentials of the three scientists that did the autopsy, all four VIPs in perfect chorus. They used the credentials of the forensic scientists to arrive at a conclusion that contradicts that of Mr. Pieters. This would bring into disrepute the claim by Mr. Pieters that he is “one of the most experienced person of Guyanese descent (in the field of forensic science)…I know what I am talking about” as narcissistic, if not delusions of grandeur.

The four most significant political actors thus determined that the child’s death was accidental and this was beyond question. On the basis of this political decision, all persons who expressed any outrage and took to the streets were deemed terrorist and engaged in terrorism. More than that, it gave the PPP’s supporters license to propagandize the death as “accidental” and to vilify anyone exercising common sense in understanding what actually happened that led to the child’s death.

Even more damning is the reversal of cause and effect. The subsequent events that followed the “accidental” propaganda of the political actors has no connection and validity as legitimate protests to this “spin”. The protests become irrational. Social scientists who use analytical tools to understand human behaviour, would certainly ridicule this type of conclusion.

Mr. Pieters, in his comments, noted it was the failure of Mr. Wade to explain clearly that “death by drowning” did not answer the question as to whether her death was by homicide, accident, undetermined, suicide, or natural. This incensed the public, and led to the protests that ensued. We can conclude it was quite rational behaviour. In a later statement linked to the Adriana case, Mr. Nandlall said, “either this woman was a ghost or she was not there”. Little did our erudite AG realize that he could have substituted Adriana in the above statement and understood what the protest was all about.

Simon and Garfunkel sang, “And the people bowed and prayed, to the neon gods they made. People talking without speaking. People hearing without listening.” Perhaps we can recognize ourselves in these verses.

Sincerely,

Rohit Kanhai