The public will draw its conclusions on the surprising and sudden dismissal of the school cleaner

Dear Editor,

The surprising and sudden dismissal of the cleaner of the school and explanation offered is like the hotel drowning death – more questions than answers – and seems to be a case of more in the mortar than the pestle.

The big question is why now? And if the reason was her job performance which it was alleged was poor, tardy and unsatisfactory (INews May 7), why go into lengths about the fire and her conduct, for which she was hailed and celebrated? And all the balderdash about IWD and considerations for her circumstances are puzzling. If she was good enough to be kept on because of your humanitarian grounds why the sudden change of heart now, surely her circumstances have not drastically improved?

There is a comingling of the fire conduct and job performance conduct pitting one against the other in order to justify the actions taken. The public will draw its conclusions.

Sincerely,

Shanshun Mohamed