CWI pays tribute to former West Indies and Trinidad & Tobago batter Hammond Furlonge

(CWI) ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today paid tribute to Hammond Allan Furlonge, the former Trinidad & Tobago and West Indies opening batter who passed on Tuesday. He was 90.

An unsung hero of Trinidad & Tobago cricket, Furlonge represented the West Indies between 1955 and 1956 in three Test matches. Furlonge made his first-class debut for Trinidad in 1954-55, opening the batting with Jeffrey Stollmeyer. He had a most memorable and eventful third match, against the touring Australians—scoring 57 and 150 not out—which forced him into the reckoning of the selectors. Furlonge was then included in the team for the fifth Test, opening with John Holt and making 4 and 28.

Additionally, he toured New Zealand with the West Indies team in 1955-56. He failed to score in the second test but returned for the fourth test where he top-scored in the first innings with 64 in a total of 145 all out in a low-scoring match.

Dr Kishore Shallow, President of CWI, paid tribute to Furlonge.

“I offer sincere condolences to the family and friends of Hammond Furlonge. He is one of those unsung heroes of West Indies cricket who served the game at all levels for several decades. During his playing career, he was a dynamic opening batter, competitive and tenacious in his approach to the game,” Shallow said. “On behalf of the Directors, Management and Staff of Cricket West Indies and all lovers of West Indies cricket, we salute his legacy and his contribution to the game in the Caribbean, and mourn his loss alongside his family, friends and the cricket-loving people of Trinidad & Tobago and the Caribbean.”

Chris Dehring, CEO of CWI, also reflected on Furlonge’s impact on the sport.

“Players like Hammond Furlonge were instrumental in shaping the foundations of West Indies cricket. His performances in the 1950s came at a pivotal time in our cricket history, as the team was building its identity and confidence on the world stage. His courage, skill, and quiet determination helped set the tone for future generations of West Indies cricketers,” said Dehring. “We are forever indebted to pioneers like him who paved the way with distinction and pride.”