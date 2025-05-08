Following the signing of a developmental memorandum of understanding between the Guyana Olympic Association and its Paraguayan counterpart, the Guyana Basketball Federation (GBF) will now participate in a 3×3 training camp for four U-23 players and a coach.
This was disclosed in a press release from the GBF. According to the correspondence, the four players are Stephen George, Anish Ramlall, Domitre Ranking, and Arren Vanlewin, with Willon Cameron making the trek to Paraguay in the capacity of coach for the high-performance training camp slate for June 9–13 in Paraguay.