Imlach among six being interviewed for Windies Test captaincy

Guyana Harpy Eagles captain Tevin Imlach is among six candidates that are presently engaged in an interview process to succeed Kraigg Brathwaite as skipper of the West Indies Test team.

This is according to prominent Barbadian cricket commentator Andrew Mason, who revealed the information via a voice-note on the digital messaging platform WhatsApp.

“The six players who were interviewed were Roston Chase, Joshua DaSilva, Tevin Imlach, Jomel Warrican, John Campbell, and Justin Greaves. I am told that two former Test captains are part of the selection process. All candidates went through psychometric testing. A second round of interviews are to be conducted shortly, after which the West Indies Test Captain will be announced” Mason noted.