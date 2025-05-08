Remains of Pydanna to be interred here

The remains of former West Indies and Guyanese wicketkeeper batsman Milton Robert Pydanna, who passed away on April 15 in New York, USA, will be interred in Guyana on Monday, May 12th.

A night of reflection is also slated to be held on Saturday at the Demerara Cricket Club in Queenstown, Georgetown.

Born in New Amsterdam in January 1950, Pydanna was an accomplished wicketkeeper-batsman whose first-class career spanned nearly two decades from 1970 to 1988. Over the course of his career, he featured in 85 first-class matches and 27 List ‘A’ matches, including three One Day Internationals (ODIs) for the West Indies – two against Pakistan in 1980 and one against India in 1983.