Swag defeats Realest to seal semifinal berth

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Linden Zone

Swag Entertainment downed Realest Ballers 4-0 yesterday to seal their berth in the semifinal round of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship at the Retrieve Tarmac.

The contest was almost sealed in extra time as Allan Halley crafted a ‘Guinness Goal’ (GG) [ a goal scored in the final three minutes of normal time and the final two minutes of extra time, counts as two], in the 27th minute.

Kendolph Lewis then completed the result as he etched his name on the score-sheet one minute later.