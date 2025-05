West Side, Genesis clinch wins in ‘Settlement of all Arguments’ Street-ball

West Side Ballerz and Genesis recorded hard-fought wins when the ‘Settlement of all Arguments’ Street-ball Championship continued last night at the Back Circle Tarmac.

West Side Ballerz following two second half goals, bested Red Force 2-0. Meanwhile, Genesis edged Sophia B by a 2-1 score.

Up to press time, several other matches were underway.

The event, which continues on Friday at the same venue, features 32 teams divided into eight groups of four competing in an initial group stage format.