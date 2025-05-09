Rising cost of food in focus at CARICOM statisticians workshop

With the rising cost of food, regional statisticians and agriculture stakeholders are participating in a workshop in Trinidad and Tobago aimed at enhancing the capacity to measure and monitor food security and nutrition (FSN)
Representatives from the CARICOM Secretariat, the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO), Ministries of Agriculture, National Statistical Offices, Food and Nutrition specialists, and other regional and international organisations, are at the week-long workshop.The CARICOM Secretariat and the FAO are co-ordinating the workshop.