Air Transat to fly non-stop between Toronto and Georgetown

Canadian airline Air Tran-sat yesterday announced a new non-stop route between Toronto-Pearson (YYZ) and Guyana. A release from the Montreal-based airline said that the service will operate twice weekly, on Tuesdays and Fridays, from December 16, 2025, to April 24, 2026.

“With this new route, we are expanding our presence in South America while optimizing the use of our aircraft,” said Sebastian Ponce, Transat’s Chief Revenue Officer. “This addition meets a strong demand from the Guya-nese diaspora in Canada, while also tapping into a growing market and a leisure clientele curious to discover new destinations”, he said in a press release from the airline.

The flights, launched in consultation with the Guyanese and Canadian authorities and subject to regulatory approvals, will be available for booking within the next few days.

Air Transat will operate the new route with the A321LR, an aircraft the release said is renowned for its efficiency.

“Featuring ergonomic cabins and an advanced inflight entertainment system, the A321LR offers passengers a comfortable and pleasant flight experience. It is also equipped with Club Class seats, so passengers can enjoy a premium experience as they travel to their destination”, the release said.

Based in Montreal with major hubs in YUL Montréal-Trudeau Inter-national Airport and Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ), the release said that the airline has 5,000 employees with a common purpose to bring people closer together. Air Transat is a business unit of Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX: TRZ).