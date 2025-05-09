Antigua police probing death of Joyleen Abraham

The Antigua and Barbuda police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the suspicious death of 19-year-old Guyanese national, Joyleen Abraham, who died on Wednesday evening after allegedly jumping from a moving vehicle.

According to a release from the Office of Strategic Communications (STRATCOM) in Antigua, the incident occurred sometime shortly after 5 p.m. on May 7 along a by-road leading from New Winthorpes to the Jabberwock Main Road. Police responded to the scene and discovered Abraham’s motionless body lying on the southern side of the roadway with multiple injuries. She was later pronounced dead by a medical doctor at approximately 6:30 p.m.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Victor Ince of Lightfoot West, is currently in police custody assisting with the ongoing investigation. The vehicle has been seized and transported to Police Headquarters for forensic examination.