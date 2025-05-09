Corriverton woman in abusive relationship missing

Cyndi Amanda Mcbean, a 37-year-old of Corriverton, Berbice has been missing for four weeks after she escaped an abusive relationship.

Cyndi’s father Joseph Mcbean, told Stabroek News yesterday that she lived with her reputed husband. Some four weeks ago, Cyndi left her #77 Corriverton Housing Scheme home for Eccles, East Bank Demerara. Several attempts since to contact Cyndi by phone proved futile.

Joseph explained that her husband had been an alcoholic for years and would often abuse Cyndi. The couple has been together for approximately eight years. While Cyndi endured abuse at the hand of her reputed husband, she later developed the habit of consuming alcohol frequently. The father further explained that Patrick and Cyndi would sometimes consume alcohol together, which would later result in fights.

The father added that on visits to Cyndi marks of violence were often evident around her eyes and other parts of her body. When questioned about the marks, Cyndi would admit that she had been beaten by her husband.

“And sometimes when I go, I see her bruises around her eye, one side eye black and blue, I will ask her, what the hell happened to you? And she’ll tell me straight in front him, he cuff me in my eyes. So, I would ask, why? how? and ask him what really going on? Because this is my daughter. So, I warned him on many occasions, don’t make me got to put my hand on you, because the police are going to come for me, and I don’t want that”, Jospeh said

Joseph recalled that his last conversation with her was about a month ago at approximately 2 a.m., during which she mentioned being in Georgetown. When Joseph inquired about her location, Cyndi told him that she had moved and left her husband.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Cyndi Mcbean is asked to contact 673-7828 or 688-4747.