ERC condemns `blasphemous’ portrayal of Hindu deity by artiste Baby Skello

The Ethnic Relations Commis-sion (ERC) yesterday strongly condemned a recent song released by local artiste Baby Skello, which it says depicts the Hindu Goddess Lakshmi in a vulgar, sexually explicit, and blasphemous manner.

In a statement, the Commis-sion described the content as a “deeply offensive act” that strikes at the core of the Hindu community’s religious beliefs, asserting that such expressions are wholly unacceptable in a society that values respect, decency, and cultural coexistence. “The ERC firmly believes that freedom of expression carries with it the responsibility to respect the religious and cultural traditions of all groups in Guyana. Any content that mocks, insults, or degrades sacred religious figures undermines social harmony,” the Commission stated.

The ERC has formally re-quested that Baby Skello remove the song from all digital platforms and cease all further public dissemination. It added that the move was necessary to prevent further harm and to signal that such conduct “has no place in our plural society.”

Further, the Commission said that it is in discussions with relevant authorities to explore legal avenues to ensure accountability and uphold Guyana’s laws in such matters.

Beyond legal recourse, the ERC said it will be ramping up engagement with artistes, producers, and media platforms to promote awareness of religious respect, particularly among youth and content creators. Educational campaigns are being planned as part of this effort.

The Commission reiterated its commitment to protecting the dignity and beliefs of all Guyanese and pledged that acts of religious disrespect will be met with “decisive and lawful responses.”

Meanwhile, the Guyana Hindu Dharmic Sabha also issued a scathing criticism of the song, describing it as vulgar, disrespectful, and a grave affront to Hindus worldwide.

“The Hindu community is outraged and deeply offended by the obscene lyrics and content of Baby Skello’s video, which gravely disparage Maha Lakshmi, who is revered and worshipped by Hindus globally,” the Sabha stated.

It called on the ERC and the Guyana Police Force to take condign action against the artiste, demanding that he be held accountable, issue a public apology, and withdraw the song. “While the Hindu community is peaceful and respects all faiths and people across our country, the attacks on our religion and practice have not gone unnoticed,” the Sabha continued, emphasizing that the community “strongly rejects this distasteful and completely unwarranted narrative.”

The Sabha also raised broader concerns about the normalization of disrespect towards women in music, warning that such portrayals contribute to harassment and violence against women and girls. “We call on all Guyanese and the wider community to join us in condemning this artiste and his disgusting song and video,” the statement said.