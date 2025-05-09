GPA gravely concerned at President’s media plans

-through guise of containing AI

The Guyana Press Associa-tion (GPA) yesterday expressed consternation over remarks made by President Irfaan Ali at a government-sponsored brunch on Saturday to mark World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) 2025 under the theme, “Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media”.

It expressed concern in an open letter to the President at what it sees as veiled attempts to control the voice of the press under the guise of responding to the dangers of artificial intelligence (AI).

The GPA stated that it views President Ali’s state-ments as the embodiment of his government’s policy directions and as such, it will be sharing its views with the Association of Caribbean Media Workers, Inter-American Press Institute, United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Article 19, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretariat, and the diplomatic missions of the United Kingdom, Canada, United States, and the European Union (EU).