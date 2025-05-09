Man who murdered wife sentenced to life imprisonment

Michael London was yesterday sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife, Shenika Elliott in 2017.

The sentence was handed down by Justice Simone Morris at the High Court in Demerara yesterday.

A probation report presented by a Social Services officer highlighted London’s upbringing, stating that the accused’s parents never established a parental bond with him and he desired a family life with Elliott. The report stated that the convict had suspected that Elliott was unfaithful in their marriage even though he had no proof.

The report said that this was London’s first criminal offence and he had admitted to slapping Elliott at times before and was angered when she provoked him.