Retired RCMP expert for Adriana probe

As pressure continues to mount for answers on the death of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, the government yesterday announced that a retired expert from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) had been recruited for the investigation.

The Ministry of Home Affairs announced that as promised by President Irfaan Ali, the government had secured the services of a “distinguished” retired member of the RCMP, Leonard Mc Coshen, a trained and qualified homicide and suspicious death investigator to assist in the probe of the circumstances surrounding the death of Adriana.

Mc Coshen has over 30 years of experience as an investigator of the RCMP. He had spent 20 of those years attached to the Serious Crimes Branch (SCB) in the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), with the mandate to investigate serious, complex and sensitive matters, mainly homicides and deaths where foul play was suspected. The ministry in a release said that he has successfully supervised and coordinated over 200 homicides, kidnappings, and other serious and complex investigations.