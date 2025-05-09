Three held over 11 kilos of cocaine on Lombard St

On Wednesday, 7th May 2025, Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) Officers, acting on information received, conducted an operation at Lombard and Sussex streets, Georgetown, where they intercepted a motor car.

A release today from CANU said that a subsequent search of the vehicle revealed ten brick-like parcels, containing a whitish powdery substance suspected to be cocaine.

Colin Alfred and Terrence Bentinck were arrested and escorted to CANU headquarters along with the suspected narcotic, which tested positive for cocaine and weighed 11.148 kilograms.

A wanted bulletin was subsequently issued for Jason Lloyd De Freitas aka “Whiteboy” in connection with the seizure and he has since turned himself in, CANU said.

Investigations are ongoing.