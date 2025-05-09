Trinidad PM blames PNM for TT$4.42B deficit but insists she’ll honour salary promises

(Trinidad Guardian) The country has a TT$4.42 billion deficit “hole” for May and a projected TT$11 billion deficit for this fiscal year—but Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar says her Government will fix it in order to honour the party promises to increase public servants’ salaries.

Persad-Bissessar revealed the situation yesterday after the new Government’s first week in office.

“It is a big financial hole … they (PNM) didn’t even leave fumes … Left us with over four billion in a deficit situation. So, we have to find the money and we’ll find it with the willpower and the brains. We have the policies and the plans,” Persad-Bissessar added during a post-Cabinet media briefing at the red House, Port-of-Spain

Apart from a combination of plans to deal with the deficit, Persad-Bissessar also announced the redirection of certain state-funded security to the anti-crime fight, cutting of state-funded housing – including for her team – and moves to cap the maximum price on vehicles which Parliamentarians can purchase using their tax breaks.

Persad-Bissessar spoke to the media at 6 pm, 90 minutes after the scheduled 4.30 pm start time of her briefing. This was after the United National Congress Government’s first Cabinet meeting held at the Parliament.

Surrounded by her team, Persad-Bissessar said briefing notes from the Finance secretariats were received.

“What they found wasn’t surprising. It’s a reality check to know where we are and (Friday) the Finance Minister, Planning Minister and others will hold a full press briefing on what is the reality of the day regarding the economy,” Persad-Bissessar said.

“But what they shared with us, the most important part of it is the country’s cash flow month to month. The cash flow statement gives an estimated update of the Government’s immediate status by months, which is informed by multiple Finance Ministry divisions.”

She said last month, total cash flow was estimated at TT$3.95B and total cash outflow was estimated at $5.28B. “It’s telling us the outflow is more than the inflow, so we have a deficit. That was met in April from the Central Bank’s available overdraft cash balance,” she added.

“By the end of April, the available overdraft cash balance was TT$3.6 billion, of which TT$2.7 billion was carried forward to May 2025. It should be noted, however, there was an outstanding balance of unpaid cheques in the system valued at $500 million which is also carried forward to May.”

Persad-Bissessar said cash inflows for May from various Government revenue sources were estimated at TT$2.38B. However, it was estimated the cash overflow will be around TT$6.3B, “… resulting in a cash deficit position of $3.92 billion this month. Worse, if all the unpaid cheques in the system were presented for payment, this would add a further TT$500 million to the deficit for the month of May,” Persad-Bissessar added.

“This will then take our total deficit for this month to TT$4.42 billion. Therefore, the Finance Ministry will need to find funding.

“But we will fix it. This what we’d warned about in the election campaign – we said they had drained the Treasury. We weren’t caught by surprise so we were ready with the plans, policies and programme to fix it. And fix it we will.”

She added, “As we are, cash flow, we have a deficit of TT$4.42 billion. How are we going to fill that financial hole? It’s a big hole.

“This is a delicate situation. It means our county was being run month to month, literally living on overdraft by the bank … they told us we were ‘running on fumes’ in 2010/2015, ‘maxed out that overdraft’.

“Now is not about ‘maxing out’ and ‘running on fumes’, they don’t even have the fumes – they didn’t even leave fumes. So we have to find the money and we’ll find it with the willpower and the brains – we have very competent people in Finance.”

Persad-Bissessar said the deficit can be funded via a combination of plans. This includes a proposal to draw down on the remaining TT$2.7B available in the Central Bank’s overdraft facility and refinance a minimum of 60 per cent of Treasury bills due in May (allowing TT$647.7m to address part of the deficit), examining a Heritage and Stabilisation Fund drawdown for the rest of the fiscal year of TT$1.76B and additional borrowing of TT$1B.

She said the Government had to do it as, “this is the way we’ve determined to help workers—pay salaries and pensions, do debt servicing and expenditure on other goods and services, transfer and subsidies.”

Persad-Bissessar said the situation also means that at the end of this fiscal year, the deficit will be about TT$11b. “We said it in the last Budget debate while the minister was giving us some cock and bull story about it would only be this and that amount!”

Every ministry ‘maxed’ out

‘Persad-Bissessar said the most recent tax collection data for fiscal 2025 is up to March 2025. The data shows that from October 2024 to March 2025, total fiscal collections were TT$17.563 billion.

“The Finance Ministry’s permanent secretary has been asked to provide a revised projection of revenues in the short and medium term. Given the high levels of deficit and debt, this is likely to adversely affect the ratings from the Credit Rating Agencies,” she said.

She said the election coincided with the mid-year review of the 2025 Budget and her Government had to assess the state of the economy, or how it moves forward with policies. Persad-Bissessar said it was imperative to go to Parliament as soon as possible for a review regarding funding. Parliament is expected to open later this month.

She said all ministers met with their departments on the status of revenue and expenditure in each ministry and the deficit. She said she was told that in every ministry, “they maxed out the expenditure” and (money) votes allocated to ministry was zero.

She noted $69.6m was to be paid on legal fees and Government would soon ascertain who the “eat ah food” lawyers are.

In the Culture Ministry, she claimed cell phones were used for campaigning – an issue which would be examined. There were also ministries where people were hired at high salaries for the election month.

State-funded security, house to be cut

Persad-Bissessar said she had instructed the Homeland Security Minister to provide a list of all persons benefiting from state-funded security, both police and private.

“We plan to redirect most of these resources towards the fight against crime, so many of these unnecessary security details will be cut. I’m told some people have armoured cars…some people just have this riding around like big jefes not because there’s a risk,” she said.

“I’ve also requested a listing of government officials being supplied with state-funded housing to see where we can cut some costs. … The country isn’t that big; they can drive to work from their homes. Ministers have housing allowance paid for by the state – if you want house in town pay the rent!”

“I’ve also directed that an assessment be done to cap the maximum price on vehicles that parliamentarians can purchase using their tax breaks,” she added.

She said Cabinet had also agreed to review the Children’s Life Fund with a view to expanding its scope.