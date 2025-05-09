There is a noise epidemic on our roads

Dear Editor,

As a public analyst who regularly uses both public and private transportation to carry out my work, I am deeply concerned about what I consider to be a noise epidemic on Guyana’s roads.

Private car owners, taxi drivers, and minibus operators are increasingly engaging in the dangerous practice of playing excessively loud music. This presents a serious issue, not only because it creates a disruptive environment, but also because drivers are often unable to hear or respond appropriately to the sirens of emergency vehicles—posing a risk to public safety.

We all have the right to express ourselves in our privately owned vehicles. However, when that expression takes the form of blaring music combined with reckless driving, it becomes a dangerous combination—one that puts both the driver and the public at risk. The self-importance and egotistical mindset of persons doing as they please in public spaces must be kept in check.

The continuous blaring of music in communities also creates severe disturbances for vulnerable groups, such as the sick and the elderly. Many Guyanese feel trapped, with limited alternatives but to endure public transportation in order to get to and from work, home, and other essential activities.

It is crucial that regulations be enforced to curb this level of noise pollution—especially from inconsiderate road users and certain businesses that perpetuate this practice in neighbourhoods. The well-being and peace of our citizens depend on it.

Sincerely,

Blane R. Bunbury

Public Communications Analyst