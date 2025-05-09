Coach Emrit backs T&T to peak in Breakout T20 final

By Roger Seepersad

(Trinidad Express) Despite not seeing action in the West Indies Breakout T20 since Sunday, Trinidad and Tobago Legions head coach Rayad Emrit is confident his players will be firing on all cylinders in the final, no matter who their opponents will be.

T&T finished their group stage campaign last Sunday but had to wait until Wednesday’s final group game to know if they were going straight to the final or if they would be playing in today’s Eliminator.

The Legions, who defeated the Windward Islands Infernos and suffered their only loss to the Leeward Islands Thunder during the preliminary round, will face one of those two teams again in the title decider.

The Infernos and Thunder square off in today’s Eliminator at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy for the right to meet T&T in the final.

It will be the second time in three days that the Infernos and the Thunder meet.

While the Legions watched from the sidelines this week, the final playoff picture was decided dramatically on Wednesday when the Infernos defeated the Thunder by 37 runs.

Despite the loss, the Thunder scraped into third place, edging the Barbados Pelicans on net run rate after both teams ended with 20 points and a 3-2 record.

Emrit believes his side is peaking at the right time.

With their all-round depth and home advantage, the Legions are firm favourites, but Emrit insisted his team will take nothing for granted and noted that they were focusing on improving their weak areas rather than worrying about who they will face for the title.

“At the onset, I thought these two teams were among the better ones in the tournament and it was no surprise they finished in the top three,” Emrit said yesterday.

“We lost to the Leeward Islands and we defeated the Windwards in the round-robin but I think we have not played our best game. It does not matter who we play in the final. We just have to put on that all-round show,” the Legions coach continued.

He said the team had “some good preparations” since Sunday which culminated in a “competitive” match against a Red Force side that included some of the experienced players in the national set-up.

“We had a session on Tuesday and played a game on Wednesday night against an Invitational Red Force team.”

The batters got a good hit and the bowlers got a chance to bowl against stiffer opponents, and they handled themselves well,” said Emrit.

“We knew this would have been a long week but we tried to keep that competitiveness going with a game. We’ll have another session tomorrow (Friday) and then it’s about executing well on the day,” he added.

Meanwhile, in Wednesday’s final group stage game, the Infernos posted 158 for eight, thanks to a late flourish from Ryan John, who smashed an unbeaten 33 from 20 balls to help gather 45 runs in the last four overs.

Medium pacer Elroy Francis made early inroads into the Infernos’ batting, snaring the wickets of Teddy Bishop (2) and captain Alick Athanaze (17) to leave them 37 for two.

Last game hero Johann Jeremiah made 30 and Dillon Douglas made 21 as several Infernos batsmen got starts but failed to push on.

Leg spinner Micah McKenzie then grabbed three wickets to reduce his opponents to 104 for six in the 14th over, before John’s late push helped the Infernos post a competitive total.

Francis ended with 3-16 and McKenzie took 3-23 for the Thunder.

In reply, the Thunder stumbled early to seven for two and never truly recovered. Jamie Cornelius top-scored with a gritty 38 while Anderson Mahase contributed 28 not out, but there was little other resistance with only Cameron Pennyfeather (14 not out) and Karima Gore (10) making it into double digits as the Infernos bowlers, led by Avinash Mahabirsingh (2-18), ensured the chase fizzled out at 121 for seven.

The winner of today’s Eliminator will have less than 24 hours to recover before facing the well-rested Legions in tomorrow’s final, also at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, from 7 pm.

Summarised Scores:

WINDWARD ISLANDS INFERNOS 158-8 in 20 overs (Ryan John 33 not out, Johann Jeremiah 30, Dillon Douglas 21, Alick Athanaze 17, Keon Gatson 15, Shadrack Descarte 15, Noelle Leo 12; Elroy Francis 3-16, Micah McKenzie 3-23) vs LEEWARD ISLANDS THUNDER 121-7 in 20 overs (Jamie Cornelius 38, Anderson Mahase 28 not out, Cameron Pennyfeather 14 not out, Karima Gore 10; Avinash Mahabirsingh 2-18) – Infernos won by 37 runs.

WI Breakout League Points Table

Teams M W L Pts

1. T&T Legions 5 4 1 31

2. Windwards Infernos 5 3 2 28

3. Leewards Thunder 5 3 2 20

4. Barbados Pelicans 5 3 2 20

5. Guyana Rangers 5 1 4 15

6. Jamaica Titans 5 1 4 8