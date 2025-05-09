Man United reach Europa League final after dispatching Athletic Bilbao

MANCHESTER, England, (Reuters) – Manchester United booked their berth in the Europa League final after a 4-1 semi-final thrashing of Athletic Bilbao on Thursday, with Mason Mount scoring twice to give the hosts a 7-1 aggregate win and a chance for the beleaguered team to hoist some silverware this season. United, who are languishing in 15th place in the Premier League, are now one win away from their first Europa League trophy since 2017 and a place in the Champions League next season.

They will face similarly struggling side Tottenham Hotspur in the all-Premier League final on May 21 at Bilbao’s San Mames Stadium.

United kicked off the night with a comfortable cushion thanks to their stunning 3-0 victory a week earlier in Bilbao. But Mikel Jauregizar put Athletic on the score sheet in the 31st minute after a terrible clearance attempt by Harry Maguire landed at the Spaniard’s feet and he unleashed a blistering shot from outside the box into the top corner.

The goal made for some nervy moments in Old Trafford but the mood shifted dramatically when Mount, a second-half substitute, drew United level in the 72nd minute to finally silence the 5,000 singing Athletic fans.

The midfielder latched on to a short pass from Leny Yoro before turning and firing past goalkeeper Julen Agirrezabala.

Casemiro scored with a glancing header from a free kick seven minutes later, and Rasmus Hojlund put the game out of reach in the 85th when Amad Diallo cut back the ball from the byline into the six-yard box and the Dane tapped it into an empty net.

Diallo was then handed a mobile phone and posed with Hojlund and Yoro for a celebratory selfie in front of the partying Stretford End crowd.

Mount completed his double in added time when he spotted Agirrezabala well out of his net and fired a left-footed rocket from about six yards inside the visitors’ half that hit the back of the net and had United boss Ruben Amorim laughing with delight.

“My first goals at Old Trafford. A special night. It was too long (waiting for such a night),” Mount said. “I carried on going, working hard in training every day and tried to stay positive and when I had an opportunity to try to make an impact.

“Today it paid off and I came on and affected the game. It was a tight game when I came on, I just tried to calm it down.”

Amorim said he would not be celebrating until United won the final and clinched an all-important spot in the Champions League next season.

“In this moment, I am just worried about the next game, trying not to get injuries for the final,” he said. “We need to win it. If we don’t win it, it means nothing for us.”

Athletic boss Ernesto Valverde said his team made it too easy for United in the game’s final minutes.

“Games last 90 minutes. You have to be on it for 90 minutes, especially against teams that won’t let you off,” he said. “It was almost like walk in the park for them at the end. Take away those last few minutes, it was much more even.”

