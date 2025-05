Abandoned building in NA goes up in flames

-Fire Service cites arson

The fire that destroyed an abandoned building at Strand and Pilot streets, New Amsterdam, Berbice, had been maliciously set, Divisional Fire Officer, Clive Mc Donald, confirmed yesterday.

The building was observed to be on fire sometime around 5 am, and by the time the fire service arrived, it had already been completely engulfed.

Mc Donald also stated that firefighters were able to prevent the blaze from spreading to nearby structures.