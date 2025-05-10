Adriana’s family opposed to former RCMP investigator

The family of 11-year-old Adriana Younge, who was found dead in the pool of the Double Day Hotel on April 24th, has rejected the government’s selection of a retired Canadian investigator to assist in the ongoing probe into her death.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier announced the engagement of Leonard Mc Coshen, a retired member of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), citing his extensive experience in homicide and suspicious death investigations. In a statement, the ministry highlighted Mc Coshen’s over 30 years of experience, including 20 years with the Serious Crimes Branch (SCB) in the Major Crimes Unit (MCU), where he supervised and coordinated over 200 homicide and kidnapping investigations.

However, the Younge family has expressed strong objections to this appointment to Stabroek News. Speaking on behalf of the family, Amika Lewis, Adriana’s aunt stated their rejection of Mc Coshen, citing his retired status and perceived lack of accountability to any organization. The family indicated they are considering their own investigators to look into Adriana’s death.