Amna Ally passes away

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) today said that it is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of its former General Secretary, Amna Ally.

In a statement it said: “A dedicated and former long-standing member of our Party, Ms. Ally’s unwavering commitment to the ideals of PNCR and her nation has left an indelible mark on our history.

“Ms. Ally’s service to her country was multifaceted. She was a committed educator, a valued member of the Young Socialists Movement (YSM), and served in various capacities within the party. Her leadership and dedication extended beyond party activities as she served as a Member of Parliament and held the position of Minister in the Government under the APNU/AFC administration from 2015 to 2020.

“Throughout her life, Ms. Ally exemplified service, integrity, and patriotism. Her contributions have profoundly shaped our party and our country, and her legacy will continue to inspire us.

“The PNCR offers heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and all who knew her. ‘Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un’ We belong to Allah and to Him we shall return.

“May Allah grant her eternal rest and provide comfort to those she leaves behind during this difficult time”.

President Irfaan Ali in a statement said: “On behalf of the Government of Guyana and my family, I extend our heartfelt condolences on the passing of former Parliamentarian, General Secretary of the PNCR, and Minister of Government Amna Ally. Amna had a long career as a Parliamentarian dating back to 1985.

“Throughout her parliamentary career, Ms Ally held several positions, including Chairperson of the Social Services Committee and member of the Parliamentary Management Committee, Standing Orders Committee, and Appointive Committee. Additionally, she served as the Minister of Social Protection from 2015 to 2020.

“Beyond her legislative contributions, Amna has also served as an educator for several decades.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to Amna’s family and loved ones during this time of mourning. May her soul find eternal peace.”