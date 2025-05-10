Bodycam footage to be reviewed in Lombard St drug bust

-two remanded, one granted bail

Two men were yesterday remanded before Magis-trate Faith McGusty at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court over possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking while a third was charged with aiding and commissioning the transportation of narcotics and was granted bail.

Collin Alfred and Terrence Bentick were jointly charged with the offence of possession of narcotics. The charge stated that on May 7, 2025, at Sussex Street, George-town, they had in their possession 11.148 kilograms of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

When asked to enter a plea, Alfred told the court he would plead guilty with an explanation, exclaiming, “I will take the rap for everything.” Bentick pleaded not guilty and was represented by attorney Adrian Thompson.