EU restates support for Guyana’s efforts to resolve Venezuela border controversy

The European Union (EU) last evening reiterated support to Guyana for its efforts to resolve its border controversy with Vene-zuela at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“We remain very concerned about the border controversy with Venezuela and fully support Guyana in its efforts at maintaining peace and security,” EU Ambassador René van Nes last evening said during remarks at a Europe Day celebration, held at the Herdmanston Lodge, Queenstown.

“The EU welcomes the recent statement of the International Court of Justice calling on Vene-zuela to abstain from organising local elections in the Essequibo,” he added.

Support from the EU was welcomed by Presi-dent Irfaan Ali in his subsequent remarks.