Interim body to run CCWU credit union for six months

Some of those who were present at the meeting (Ministry of Labour photo)
The Ministry of Labour, through its Department of Co-operatives and Friendly Societies on Thursday appointed a nine-member Interim Management Com-mittee (IMC) to manage the affairs of the Clerical and Commercial Workers Co-operative Credit Union Limited (CCWU) for six months.

A release from the Ministry yesterday said that the appointment, made under the authority of the Co-operative Society Act, Chapter 88:01, grants the Chief Co-operatives Deve-lopment Officer (CCDO),  Janaknauth Panchu, the power to assume control of any co-operative, friendly society, or credit union deemed to be mismanaged or lacking transparency.

