Interim body to run CCWU credit union for six months

The Ministry of Labour, through its Department of Co-operatives and Friendly Societies on Thursday appointed a nine-member Interim Management Com-mittee (IMC) to manage the affairs of the Clerical and Commercial Workers Co-operative Credit Union Limited (CCWU) for six months.
A release from the Ministry yesterday said that the appointment, made under the authority of the Co-operative Society Act, Chapter 88:01, grants the Chief Co-operatives Deve-lopment Officer (CCDO), Janaknauth Panchu, the power to assume control of any co-operative, friendly society, or credit union deemed to be mismanaged or lacking transparency.