International electoral experts for GECOM under UK, UNDP project

International electoral experts are to be deployed at GECOM for the upcoming elections as part of a package of assistance under a joint UK/UNDP project.

The Government of the United Kingdom (UK), in partnership with the United Nations Development Pro-gramme (UNDP) in Guyana is supporting the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to bolster institutional capacity and strengthen electoral processes ahead of the 2025 General and Regional Elections which are expected to be held before the end of the year.

The Electoral Support Project, funded by the UK Government and implemented by the UNDP, will provide “high-level technical assistance, international expertise and best practices to support GECOM’s core activities in administering elections that meet international standards”. The project is designed to support both the immediate and longer-term needs of GECOM in managing the 2025 elections and will run through to March 2026, a joint UK/UNDP release said yesterday. The UK has allocated £750,000 ($208m) to support this initiative.