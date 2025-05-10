Kitty construction worker charged with holding knife to baby’s neck

Ricardo Caleb appeared at the Georgetown Magis-trate’s Court before Magis-trate Faith McGusty, charged with displaying threatening behaviour towards an infant.

Caleb stated to the court that on Tuesday, May 6th, he and the victim’s mother had a disagreement that got out of control. The woman subsequently reported the matter at the police station and he was arrested for no reason.

The prosecutor, however, offered a different version of events, which stated that on the night of the incident, the accused held a knife to the baby’s neck, frightening the mother. The neighbours observed what was happening and summoned the police.