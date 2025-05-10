La Parfaite Harmonie construction worker charged with attempted murder

Forty-eight-year-old Sylvester Adams of La Parfaite Harmonie, appeared at the George-town Magistrate’s Court before Acting Chief Magistrate Faith McGusty charged with attempting to commit murder.

It is alleged that on Monday, May 5, at D’Urban Street, Lodge, Georgetown, with intent to commit murder, Adams unlawfully and maliciously wounded Leon Farley.

The prosecutor objected to bail citing the serious nature of the offence, the fact that a dangerous weapon was used, and the victim is in critical condition at the hospital.

Given the victim’s condition, Magistrate McGusty denied bail and adjourned the matter to May 30.