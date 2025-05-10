Man charged with Kaneville murder

Akesi Primo called ‘Max’, 25, of Lot 229 Kaneville, East Bank Demerara has been charged with the murder of Derreck Sylvester Prostea.

Primo appeared yesterday at the Diamond Magistrate Court # 2, where the charge was read to him. He was not required to plead and was remanded to prison.

This matter was adjourned to June 9th, 2025.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, at Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect and the victim had a misunderstanding which escalated. Prostea was stabbed to the right shoulder and collapsed. He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Diamond Hospital.

Police ranks, acting on information received, apprehended Primo at Kaneville.