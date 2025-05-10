Ministry launches probe into dengue-related death of Corriverton boy

The Ministry of Health yesterday announced a probe into the dengue-related death of a Corriverton boy, 12-year-old Lokesh Ibrahim at the New Amsterdam hospital, Region Six on Wednesday morning.

Sheneza Ali, a 29-year-old of Lot 68 Queenstown, Corriverton, Berbice, in Region Six, told Stabroek News that her son died at 3.47 am after he was transferred from the Skeldon Hospital on Tuesday night in a critical condition.

According to the mother, both her son and daughter were admitted to the Skeldon Hospital on Tuesday after being informed by the doctor that the children’s lab tests showed they had dengue. On Tuesday night, while she was at home and about to return to the hospital, she got a call from her husband, telling her that her son had a high fever and was in a critical condition.

She believes the doctors at the Skeldon Hospital gave her son a strong dose of some medication that worsened his condition and when he was transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital, doctors were unable to resuscitate him, despite trying their best. Ibrahim was scheduled to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further treatment. Ali is calling for justice as she believes the doctors and nurses at the Skeldon Hospital did not take adequate action to save her son.