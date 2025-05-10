Temporary suspension of Stabroek to Vreed-en-Hoop water taxi operations

The Maritime Administration Department (MARAD) of the Ministry of Public Works today advised all commuters that water taxi operations between Stabroek and Vreed-en-Hoop will be suspended on Sunday, May 11, 2025, from 1800 hrs.

A release from MARAD said that this temporary suspension is necessary to facilitate essential dredging works at the passenger landing and discharge areas. These operations are critical to ensuring safe and efficient navigation for all river users.

Regular hours of operation will resume on Monday, May 12, 2025.