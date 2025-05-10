West Canje man, 26, charged with murder

Twenty-six-year-old Gregory De Jonge called ‘Buck’, of Plantain Cara-cas (known as High Dam), West Canje, Berbice, appeared on Friday before Magistrate Michelle Matthias at the New Amsterdam Court to face the charge of murder.

De Jonge was not required enter a plea to the capital charge.

It is alleged that on May 5, De Jonge unlawfully killed Shawn La Fleur.

The court heard that thirty-five-year-old Shawn Timothy La Fleur called ‘Shawn’ sustained injuries resulting in his death. Residents of the community claimed that several calls for the police intervention proved futile, and it was after an hour that ranks from Central Police Station attended. Upon their arrival, La Fleur was seen bleeding from wounds to his neck, and head.

Police prosecutor, Sergeant Winston Poliah, informed that the autopsy report is outstanding and requested a two-week adjournment for the commencement of the preliminary inquiry

De Jonge was remanded to prison until June 2 for a progress report.