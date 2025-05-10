I am asking Lands & Surveys what happened to my land application in Port Kaituma

Dear Editor,

Attached please find a reply to my application of a parcel of land (State) in the Port Kaituma area. I have made several approaches to the officer-in-charge based at Port Kaituma and Mabaruma. These are some of the arrangements as given:

1. There has been little explanation as to what might have happened to my application. During 2009, I had applied to Lands & Surveys stating that I requested a survey be done.

2. In June of that year, I delivered the letter to the Regional Officer-in-Charge, one Mr. Bennons. I have never received a reply. This I delivered and discussed with the officer who promised to forward it to Mabaruma, then to Head Office.

3. About three months after, I spoke to him. He promised that the cost of the survey will be mailed to me.

4. Three visits after, he promised the same.

5. In November 2024, he advised me to make another application. This I did. He then promised that a top officer will be in the area to open a new office. No officer came. The office is still to be opened.

I also made contact with the Regional Chairman who also promised to look into it. No avail. I am seeking an answer from Lands & Surveys as to what had happened to my application, for during this period others have gotten through with their lease. Thank you for your cooperation so that Lands & Surveys can respond to me.

Sincerely,

Attlee Peters