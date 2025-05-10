I recommend Bank of Guyana revises its protocols on the use of cell phones

Dear Editor,

The Bank of Guyana continues to violate the constitutional right of citizens to communicate by banning the use of mobile phones while they are inside the bank.

On May 8, 2025, I visited the Bank of Guyana to exchange some $5,000 bills for $500 and $100 notes. The line I joined had about ten persons ahead of me. After waiting for over 30 minutes, only two customers had been served, as their transactions were lengthy. As I stood there, my knees began to feel strained from the wait. I attempted to make a phone call and message my staff, and I also wanted to check in with my AFC colleagues via our WhatsApp group. However, when I tried to use my phone, a bank officer told me that phone use is not allowed and that I would have to step outside to use it.

Editor, customers are often forced to wait one to three hours at the bank, depending on the complexity of others’ transactions. As a businessman and politician, I receive calls and messages constantly. Failing to respond promptly results in a backlog of unread and unanswered communications. Time is money, and after waiting a long while, I realized it could take up to two more hours for my turn. It no longer made sense to wait, so I left without completing my transaction.

The bank’s policy has effectively hindered my freedom to access information and my right to communicate. If I receive ten important calls while waiting, I must walk outside the bank each time—about 30 feet each way. This back-and-forth disrupts my ability to attend to pressing matters. I am also unable to pass the time productively, whether by reading news, replying to emails, or even simply playing a game to relieve the stress of waiting.

I was told that the reason for this ban is concern that someone inside the bank might relay information to accomplices outside about customers carrying large sums of cash, potentially aiding criminal activity. I do not know how frequent such incidents have been at the Bank of Guyana, but I strongly believe that this does not justify infringing on the constitutional right to communicate.

I hereby call on the Governor of the Bank of Guyana to reconsider and remove this ban on phone use inside the bank. It is a policy that hinders productivity and violates basic freedoms.

Sincerely,

Michael Carrington

Vice Chairman, AFC