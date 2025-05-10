The IMF’s Country Report emphasizes the essential benchmarks for pricing and inflation metrics required for Guyana’s medium-term fiscal planning

Dear Editor,

“An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure”. The developing world is full of examples where the ‘Dutch’ disease has reached a stage where no easy cures are possible; worse, the illness has become terminal. So, with this adage in mind plus the reminder that developing countries ignore warnings to their own detriment, it’s worth listing (in direct quotations) a few of the main points of the IMF’s Country Report No. 25/103 prepared in May 2025.

Inflation is projected to increase in 2025 and rise to 5½ percent over the medium term, reflecting pressures on non-tradeable prices, including expected wage pressures.

Since capital expenditures equate to the NRF transfers (based on past oil revenues), these would decline in the event of a large negative oil price shock.

Implementing a comprehensive medium-term fiscal framework, conducting regular expenditure reviews to assess spending efficiency and effectiveness… will also further strengthen fiscal discipline.

The authorities expressed interest in developing macroprudential tools for supervision and enhancing statistics, such as developing a residential property price index.

The current stabilized exchange rate arrangement continued to serve the economy well, but the BoG would be interested in assessing, with IMF support, the merits of a more flexible exchange rate regime in the medium term.

Worth noting: the IMF’s report projects the central government deficit (after grants) falling from double digit (minus 21% in 2024) to low single digit by 2030 (minus 1.9%); growth continuing to drop from 44% in 2024 — 10.3% projected for 2025 — to 1.1% in 2030; and inflation creeping up from 2.9% in Dec-2025 to 5.5% in Dec-2030. The fall in the growth rate is natural, by the way. It could even be negative as I’ve shown in my previous publications.

These projections hang significantly on two important numbers: the price of oil and the production rate. The IMF assumes oil prices averaging US$72.9/barrel in 2025 and staying in the high sixties by 2030 ($67/barrel); oil production of 674 thousand barrels/day in 2025 ramping up to 1 million barrels/day by 2028 before plateauing at 1.2 million barrels/day in 2029. Of course, no one can predict oil prices — and even oil production — but one thing that is certain is the uncertainty of the price. Right now, spot crude is trading around $60/barrel whilst the futures are about the same. So, already, the IMF’s medium-term forecast, based on those assumptions, is a bit tenuous.

These bullet points are self-explanatory but worth highlighting are the third and fourth: There is no way the authorities, today and in the unforeseeable future, can do medium-term budgetary planning and also monitor the real (effective exchange rate) unless they have reliable price and inflation measures to work with.

Sincerely,

Terence M. Yhip