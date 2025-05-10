Jamaica one step closer to retaining T20 Blaze title after dominant win over Guyana

(SportsMax)- Defending champions Jamaica signaled their intent to retain their West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze title with a commanding seven-wicket win over previously unbeaten Guyana at Arnos Vale on Friday.

With the victory—Jamaica’s third in five matches—the champions, who entered the contest in second with 23 points, now sit firmly on course for a spot in Sunday’s final, likely setting up a tantalizing rematch with the Guyanese side they just toppled.

Knowing a win would all but seal their place in the title decider, Jamaica delivered a complete team performance, led by a masterful spell from off-spinner Vanessa Watts’ 4-13, including a maiden, and anchored by an unbeaten 30 from Abigail Bryce in the chase.

Winning the toss and opting to field, Jamaica wasted little time asserting dominance with the ball. Watts spun through the Guyanese middle and lower order. Her victims included captain Shemaine Campbelle, who top-scored with a 33-ball 32 that had four boundaries.

Watts also removed Sheneta Grimmond (eight), Cyanna Retemiah (zero), and Plaffiana Millington (zero), while Nicole Campbell accounted for Shabika Gajnabi (16) and Cherry-Ann Fraser (two) to end with 2-12. Chinelle Henry and Neisha-Ann Waisome picked up one wicket apiece.

In reply, Jamaica did not get off to the smoothest start, as they lost opener Jodian Morgan for six and captain Rashada Williams, via the run-out route, for 19. When Chedean Nation departed for 12, the defending champions were 51 for 3 in the 11th over and in need of a steady hand.

That calm came in the form of Abigail Bryce, whose unbeaten knock had four boundaries. She was supported by the experienced Chinelle Henry, who added 12 not out to complete the win.

Fraser (1-13) and Nyia Latchman (1-18) got the wickets.

With just the late contest between the Windward Islands and the winless Barbados to come, Jamaica might very well have done enough for a berth in the final. Should results hold, the showdown on Sunday will be a high-stakes rematch between the two top teams in the competition.

Scores: Guyana Women 83-9 (20 overs); Jamaica Women 84-3 (16.1 overs)