Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah named Footballer of the Year for 3rd time

(Field Level Media)- Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah has returned to the throne as the Football Writers’ Association voted the Egyptian forward the Footballer of the Year.

The 32-year-old netted 33 goals and dished out 23 assists across all competitions in 2024-25 and was instrumental in leading Liverpool to the club’s first Premier League title since 2020, matching Manchester United’s record total of 20 crowns overall.

Earning nearly 90 percent of all votes for the largest margin since the turn of the century, Salah beat out teammate Virgil van Dijk for the honor as well as Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak and Arsenal’s Declan Rice.

Salah picked up the award for the third time in his career, previously winning it in 2018 and 2022. He joined Arsenal legend Thierry Henry as the only three-time winner.

With 28 goals and 18 assists in Premier League play, Salah finished the year with the third-most goal contributions in a Premier League season, finishing one back of both Alan Shearer (1994-95) and Andrew Cole (1993-94).