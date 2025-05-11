Amna Ally passes away at 77

Political stalwart and longstanding member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally, passed away yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital after a brief illness. She was 77.

Her passing was confirmed in a statement posted to the PNCR’s official social media page, prompting a wave of tributes from across the political spectrum. Both government and opposition members of the National Assembly reflected on her decades-long career and formidable presence in Guyanese politics.

Ally, often remembered for her fiery and unflinching political style, notably made headlines during the 2018 no-confidence motion debate when she shouted from the government benches: “Bring it on! Bring it on! The APNU+AFC is a solid 33; you have an indecisive 32!” Ironically, just moments later, the government collapsed after the successful passage of a no-confidence motion when Charrandass Persaud broke ranks with APNU+AFC and voted with the then opposition PPP/C..