Amna Ally passes away at 77

Amna Ally
Political stalwart and longstanding member of the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR), Amna Ally, passed away yesterday at the Georgetown Public Hospital after a brief illness. She was 77.

Her passing was confirmed in a statement posted to the PNCR’s official social media page, prompting a wave of tributes from across the political spectrum. Both government and opposition members of the National Assembly reflected on her decades-long career and formidable presence in Guyanese politics.

Ally, often remembered for her fiery and unflinching political style, notably made headlines during the 2018 no-confidence motion debate when she shouted from the government benches: “Bring it on! Bring it on! The APNU+AFC is a solid 33; you have an indecisive 32!” Ironically, just moments later, the government collapsed after the successful passage of a no-confidence motion when Charrandass Persaud broke ranks with APNU+AFC and voted with the then opposition PPP/C..

